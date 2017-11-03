Pilot donates kidney to ailing crew member

More
A pilot who lost everything in a fire four years ago donates her kidney to a flight attendant who had been battling chronic kidney disease for 15 years.
1:36 | 03/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot donates kidney to ailing crew member

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46070406,"title":"Pilot donates kidney to ailing crew member","duration":"1:36","description":"A pilot who lost everything in a fire four years ago donates her kidney to a flight attendant who had been battling chronic kidney disease for 15 years.","url":"/WNT/video/pilot-donates-kidney-ailing-crew-member-46070406","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.