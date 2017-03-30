-
Now Playing: American Airlines Pilot Dies Mid-Flight
-
Now Playing: Mid-Air Emergency as Pilot Suffers Heart Attack
-
Now Playing: Pilot saved while trying to make an emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Severe storms on the march including a tornado watch for parts of Indiana and Ohio
-
Now Playing: 13 members of church group killed in head-on collision in Texas
-
Now Playing: Pilot emergency on American Airlines flight during landing in Albuquerque
-
Now Playing: Rookie Oklahoma police officer dies after exchanging gunfire with suspect with broken taillight
-
Now Playing: Teacher launches a GoFundMe campaign for her students
-
Now Playing: Alleged getaway driver in deadly Oklahoma home invasion held on 3 counts of felony 1st-degree murder
-
Now Playing: Why you shouldn't let allergies stop you from adopting pets
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
-
Now Playing: Friend of Texas church bus victim: 'My heart just dropped'
-
Now Playing: Girl gets one-eyed bunny doll named Sparkle after losing her eye to cancer
-
Now Playing: Crossing guard honored for 50 years of service
-
Now Playing: 93-year-old World War II vet wants to be a piano virtuoso
-
Now Playing: The Eh Bee family opens up on the Greater American Road Trip
-
Now Playing: More deals and steals for your home
-
Now Playing: Carl's Jr. launches food-focused ads
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Best bargains on things for your home
-
Now Playing: Authorities release dramatic Oklahoma home invasion 911 call