Pilot forced to eject from F-16 fighter jet after crash

The pilot, who was trying to land during a training mission, is in good condition.
0:11 | 04/24/18

Two B index of other news the F sixteen crash in lake papacy city Arizona the pilot force to a jet we'll trying to land during a training mission. Going down your municipal airport the pilot from Luke air force base was not badly hurt.

