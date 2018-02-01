Plane crash takes lives of 2 American families

Just after takeoff, a charter plane in Costa Rica nose-dived and took the lives of two families: one from Florida, and one from New York.
1:22 | 01/02/18

Transcript for Plane crash takes lives of 2 American families

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

