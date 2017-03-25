Plane crashes into house in Atlanta suburb

The pilot of the small Cessna plane was killed, but the homeowners were not in the house at the time of the crash.
03/25/17


senate minority leader, chuck Schumer and freedom caucus chair, mark meadows. Next tot fiery crash landing in Georgia. A small plane spiraling out of control, slamming down into a yard and erupting into flames, killing the pilot on board. Why the family escaped injury, ABC's Eva pilgrim reports. Reporter: Tonight, the fiery plane crash under investigation. My house is on fire. Reporter: A home engulfed in an inferno. Plane crash! A plane just crashed. Reporter: The Atlanta suburb rocked by the explosion. We do have a column of smoke here. Reporter: The plane slamming into the lawn of this moment, killing the pilot. I looked back up and I saw the plane spiraling out of the control, and it started taking a nosedive and spiraling down. Resulting from aircraft crash. Reporter: The plane took off from Cincinnati and according to air traffic control audio from the cockpit, there was a problem with the autopilot. We'll be looking at that and seeing if it was a factor. Reporter: The family who lives here, thankfully not home. At church at the time of the crash, telling neighbors they were saved. By the grace of god. That's how he put it. Reporter: There were roughly 135 small plane crashes a year. That's about ten a month. Many due to losing control of the aircraft. Tonight, NTSB investigators poring through the mangled wreckage of the crash site. As you can see, they are moving the plane as they continue to pinpoint exactly what happened, saying they will research both the pilot and the plane's histories, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

