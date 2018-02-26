Transcript for Plane makes emergency landing after flames seen shooting out of engine

jet making an emergency landing in Salt Lake City. Pilots on a southwest airlines flight turning back after those flames were seen shooting from an engine. Here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: Look at the right side of that jet, flames shooting out of the engine every five seconds. On board, even more dramatic. Moments after the southwest jet took off. Most scared I've ever been in my life. Half of me was panicked. The other half of me was just, like, put it together. Lots of praying, lots of holding hands. Reporter: This video, shot by is a passenger, after he alerted a flight attendant. I figured if it got worse, maybe they would find my phone in the wreckage. Reporter: The pay lot of the Salt Lake to L.A. Fight burned off fued turned aroundor an emergency landing. But I don't have any cockpit indications of fire, so, it might just be in the engine. But certainly when we land we're going to need a crash crew. Reporter: Fire crews greeted the jet on the ground. What's actually happening here is called a surge, or compressor stall. Think of it like a car backfiring. Surge's like today's in salt Lake City can be frightening especially for those sitting near the engines, but they rarely threaten the aircraft. David? David, thank you. When we come back here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.