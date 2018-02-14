Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting

More
Authorities said suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had a lot of ammunition.
1:05 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting
And finally tonight here we do have late details coming in on that deadly school shooting Rampage in Parkland Florida at least seventeen dead the gunman in custody. Let's go back to ABC's victory Kennedy's life at the scene and recruit new information about the weapon tonight. What's New York. Dean right an active scene here behind music here that's siren but police say. Along with that they ar fifteen rifle he had a lot of being mediation still no word though on a motive there's an awful day here in Brooklyn the shooting started just after 2 PM in the afternoon. Shots fired inside and outside of the school the shooter allegedly escaping by blending into the crowds he was apprehended roughly two hours later in a nearby neighborhood. Taken without incident his name Nicholas Cruz just nineteen years old. Apparently a former student and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. Tonight David many current students in the hospital. Undergoing surgery unit district and it would us tonight Victor thank you thank you for watching our coverage continues on Nightline and first thing on GMA in the morning. I'm David Norris a PC right back here tomorrow night sorry about this Valentine's Day but we wish you good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53095459,"title":"Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting","duration":"1:05","description":"Authorities said suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had a lot of ammunition.","url":"/WNT/video/police-ar-15-rifle-deadly-school-shooting-53095459","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.