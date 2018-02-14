-
Now Playing: Florida shooting suspect escorted out of hospital
-
Now Playing: At least 17 dead in 'horrific' Florida school shooting, suspect had 'countless magazines'
-
Now Playing: School rampage leaves at least 17 dead
-
Now Playing: Couple renews their vows in time for Valentine's Day
-
Now Playing: Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida jury takes 14 minutes to convict man in 8-year-old's brutal slaying
-
Now Playing: Trump offers prayers and condolences after deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: US schools teach students safety plans for shootings
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old arrested off campus in deadly Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: Former US Airman gets proper send-off from nursing home
-
Now Playing: 'I don't know how we're alive,' Florida school shooting survivor says
-
Now Playing: Florida high school shooting leaves 'numerous fatalities,' authorities say
-
Now Playing: 'I'm blessed to be alive,' Florida school shooting survivor says
-
Now Playing: Scene inside Florida high school after shooting
-
Now Playing: 'It's a bad day:' Florida senator says of mass shooting at school
-
Now Playing: 'It's just a heartbreaking tragedy,' Florida school superintendent says
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Florida high school shooting in custody
-
Now Playing: Student at school shooting scene tells mom to stay away