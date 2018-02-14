Transcript for Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting

And finally tonight here we do have late details coming in on that deadly school shooting Rampage in Parkland Florida at least seventeen dead the gunman in custody. Let's go back to ABC's victory Kennedy's life at the scene and recruit new information about the weapon tonight. What's New York. Dean right an active scene here behind music here that's siren but police say. Along with that they ar fifteen rifle he had a lot of being mediation still no word though on a motive there's an awful day here in Brooklyn the shooting started just after 2 PM in the afternoon. Shots fired inside and outside of the school the shooter allegedly escaping by blending into the crowds he was apprehended roughly two hours later in a nearby neighborhood. Taken without incident his name Nicholas Cruz just nineteen years old. Apparently a former student and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. Tonight David many current students in the hospital. Undergoing surgery unit district and it would us tonight Victor thank you thank you for watching our coverage continues on Nightline and first thing on GMA in the morning. I'm David Norris a PC right back here tomorrow night sorry about this Valentine's Day but we wish you good night.

