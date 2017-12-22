Transcript for Police dispatched to home of Green Bay Packers after dispute

Time now for the index and a scare at Green Bay's Lambeau field. A strange story here. Officers say a fired food vendor at the stadium used his car to chase down a co-worker who was running away on foot. He crashed into another vehicle and damaged four others. The two had an early altercation that fired worker is in custody tonight. The urgent message from Oprah. Alerting the millions who follow her to watch out for scams. The star saying imposters on Instagram are asking for money in her name and the network O.W.N. It's a fraud, it's fraud. Don't believe it. Don't give up any bank accounts or personal information. They're working to deactivate fraudulent accounts To south Florida, a crash landing in biscayne bay. The pilot saying he suddenly lost power, he landed in the ocean, amazingly no injuries so far.

