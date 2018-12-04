Police investigating after teen crushed to death by van seat

A 911 dispatcher is accused of not passing on the information when he called.
0:19 | 04/12/18

Transcript for Police investigating after teen crushed to death by van seat
A horrifying accident under investigation tonight in Cincinnati sixteen year old Kyle plush. Crushed to death by folding seat in his van while parked at school police have now launched an internal investigation Patrick called 911 twice for help. One dispatcher accused of not passing on the information to police his father found his body. Five hours later.

