Police make another arrest in the cold case disappearance of a popular Georgia teacher

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:50 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police make another arrest in the cold case disappearance of a popular Georgia teacher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45900174,"title":"Police make another arrest in the cold case disappearance of a popular Georgia teacher","duration":"1:50","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/police-make-arrest-cold-case-disappearance-popular-georgia-45900174","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.