Transcript for Police officer on duty at a Michigan airport is stabbed repeatedly in the neck

And we begin with late developments, the FBI revealing a short time ago that they are now investigating that attack on an officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, as an act of terror. A police officer was attacked from behind. He was stabbed in the neck. Witnesses tonight right here revealing what they say the attacker was shouting. The airport shut down for a time. Law enforcement moving in, taking him into custody. ABC's Alex Perez on what we've learned about the suspect tonight. Reporter: Tonight, federal investigators hunting for answers. Bishop international airport in Flint, Michigan, on lockdown most of the day, after a suspect entered the terminal with a 12-inch knife and stabbed this airport officer, lieutenant Jeff Neville, repeatedly in the neck and back. The FBI now investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. When the subject went up to the officer and stabbed him, he continued to exclaim "Allah" and he made a statement, something to the effect of "You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. We are all going to die." Reporter: The FBI saying the suspect is Amor ftouhi, about 50 years old from Canada. He legally entered the U.S. Through lake Champlain, new York, on June 16th. The 911 calls pouring in just before 10:00 A.M. We got an officer down there. Reports of a stabbing. Reporter: Sources telling our local ABC local station, the officer was ambushed from behind. There was a whole bunch of blood everywhere. Blood was everywhere, it was crazy. Reporter: Passengers and airport employees evacuating to the tarmac and front terminal as authorities scramble to detain the suspect. They were taking the man in handcuffs down the other side. He had no -- he was blank. He was just totally blank. Reporter: Bomb sniffing dogs deployed to scour the airport as Flint city hall and the police department were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That officer rushed to the hospital for surgery. And Alex pereb with us live tonight at the airport in Flint. And Alex, you have late word on both the officer an the suspect tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. We're being told that officer is out of surgery and in stable condition. The suspect remains in FBI custody and is being questioned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.