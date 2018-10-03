Transcript for A police officer has been killed during a 15-hour standoff in California

have this storm locked in. Sam, thanks so much. Next to that deadly standoff dragging overnight east of los Angeles. The suspect accused of shoot down two police officers, killing one, and then barricading himself inside an apartment building for more than 15 hours. Eva pilgrim picks up the story. Reporter: Tonight, a 15-hour standoff over. One police officer killed and another seriously hurt. Police leading the suspect in his underwear, out of an apartment where he had been barricaded himself. Officers pulling 30-year-old Gregory Casillas from the building. Frantically forming cpr, trying to revive him. Sadly, by daybreak, police lining the streets to pay their respects to the fallen officer. The perimeter of the apartment complex still surrounded. This all started when police tried to pull over a truck for reckless driving Friday night. The truck didn't stop. Instead, took police on a chase. Before crashing near this apartment complex. Police say the man took off, locking himself inside an apartment. The building evacuated. As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him and he began firing through the door. Striking two officers. Reporter: About 75 officers from area agencies rushed to the scene, forced to wait to move the wounded officers because of the gunfire. Police eventually able to pull the two out. The other officer's in serious condition, undergoing surgery at this time. We expect him to be fine. Reporter: The deceased officer was sworn in this past December. He was just about to complete his field training. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.

