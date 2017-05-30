The officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 was terminated this morning after rule violations, the Cleveland Police Department announced today.

Cleveland Mayor on $6M Tamir Rice Settlement: 'There Is No Price' on 'Loss of a 12-Year-Old Child'

The $6 million amount for the suit over 12-year-old Tamir Rice's death will be paid over two years.