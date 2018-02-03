Police: Plot to rob armored bank car and kill drivers thwarted

Alleged two-year plot ended with a dramatic takedown in Florida.
1:09 | 03/02/18

Transcript for Police: Plot to rob armored bank car and kill drivers thwarted
dramatic police takedown on a Florida highway. The suspect allegedly just hours from a major heist, and here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: A dramatic interstate take down in Florida. Police say a two-year plot to steal millions from an armored truck, and kill two employees inside foiled just before the heist. A helicopter capturing the moments as officers move in, one suspect crawling on the ground as he surrendered. Another suspect walking backwards, hands it in air. So you see in the video actually, we have cars in the front, cars in the back, vehicles on the side, and we just slowly tighten the noose, stop the vehicle and get them out. Nobody got hurt. Reporter: Authorities say the group was planning to rob a Loomis armored truck during a large bank run in Port St, Lucie. The truck expected to be carrying $4 million. According to court documents one of the guards on the truck was in on the plan. The three accused robbers even completing a dry run five days earlier, but an undercover informant tipped off police. Tonight all three are in federal custody. Police say if the robbery was successful, the trio planned to strike again, David.

