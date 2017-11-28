Police search across state lines for missing teen from Lake City, Florida

New report suggests being married could help ward off dementia.
1:05 | 11/28/17

Transcript for Police search across state lines for missing teen from Lake City, Florida
To the "Index" tonight. The police search for a missing teen from Lake City, Florida. A missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina. Police believe she disappeared with her soccer coach. Police believe they may be headed to New York or Canada. A new report suggesting being married or having a partner could help ward off dementia. Researchers say people who never marry have a 42% greater risk of developing dementia. The report finds married couples generally have healthier lifestyles and more social interactions, which could play a role. A consumer alert for dog owners. The agency receiving reports of more than a dozen pet deaths and 90 illnesses blamed on bone products. The treats are sold nationwide. The fda did not name a specific brand. Beware. Two French daredevils in wingsuits jumping from a mountain about 13,000 feet up, soaring over the Swiss alps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

