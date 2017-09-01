Transcript for Police and TSA Members Attacked at O'Hare Airport

Next tonight here, the security breach at Chicago's o'hare airport. Man accused of attacking police and TSA officers, blasting through security, trying to board a flight without a ticket or a boarding pass. ABC's David Kerley tonight with the audio of the ergency response. Reporter: This 21-year-old man, tonight in jail, after bursting through that o'hare checkpoint. TSA officers pursue. They're not stopping him. They're following him. Reporter: It was just before 5:00 Sunday morning as Malik Neal made his way from that TSA checkpoint into the gate area. Now with airport security joining. He's boarding a plane at Lema 5. He's boarding a plane at Lema Reporter: T-s-a officers and airport security -- don't have arrest authority. We need a taser squad! Reporter: And the suspect put up a fight, two t-s-a officers. And two Chicago police officers, who arrived at the gate, were injured. Reporter: An incident after Fort Lauderdale, and others, raising concerns. We have had three serious catastrophic incidents and now a security breach. Which isn't catastrophic, but it points to a vulnerability. Reporter: Fixing those will be up to local governments which are responsible for airport security, David. David Kerley with us. Thanks, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.