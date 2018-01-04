Transcript for Police vehicle knocks down elderly protestor during rally for Stephon Clark

To the west now, and the chaotic protests over the deadly police shooting in Sacramento. A police car seen knocking down a protester. Witnesses say the deputy did not stop. The police say protesters were pounding and kicking their vehicles. Zachary kiesch is in Sacramento. Back away from my vehicle. Reporter: Tonight, the California highway patrol investigating the moments leading up to and after a sheriff's vehicle hit a grandmother protesting the death of stephon Clark. Oh, my god. Reporter: It happened during a vigil. Police say protesters approached both of their cars, yelling and kicking them. But watch as this woman is hit by a deputy's car. And then it pulls away. We need to give her some space. Reporter: Her family telling us she suffered injuries. Some protesters in sacremento lashing out, saying this is the another example of police there acting recklessly, two weeks to the day that stephon Clark was killed. Since then, outrage across the country over this footage showing police chasing Clark after an alert that somebody was breaking into cars. Officers believed he had a gun, and opened fire. Later, only finding a cell phone. An autopsy commissioned by the family reports he was hit eight times. Today in Baltimore, a rally for racial justice. This is a systemic problem of killing unarmed black men and women. It's been going on for decades. Reporter: The city, with its own tensions between the community and police following the death of Freddie gray in the spring of 2015. Criminal charges were brought against multiple officers in that case. None were found guilty. Back in Sacramento, protesters this weekend hoping Clark's death leads to change. Let's use our outrage for something positive. Zachary, I want to go back to the grandmother who was protesting and was struck by the police car. You have some new reporting on her condition? Reporter: The family says the women was released last night, but she's in a lot of pain. They tell us deputies checked on her in the hospital, but the family will retain an attorney and the sheriff's office will launch an investigation.

