Transcript for Political firestorm continues to swirl around the Trump administration over Russia

We begin with new questions swirling around president trump, his team, and communications with the Russians before the election. And saying that Jeff sessions is the victim of a witch hunt. The president said his attorney general could have been more clear. Cecilia Vega leading us off. Reporter: Inside the oval office today, president trump huddling with his closest advisors, Steve Bannon, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter ivanka. The president then heading to his Florida golf club mar-a-lago for the weekend. But tonight, his administration in damage control. The president calls it a "Witch hunt," but there's a growing list of aides and advisors who misrepresented their contacts with Russia. There's attorney general Jeff sessions and that bombshell revelation that he twice met with Russia's ambassador during the campaign. That's not what he told the senate. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have -- did not have communications with the Russians. Reporter: But now -- In retrospect I should've slowed down and said, but I did meet one Russian official a couple of times and that would be the ambassador. Reporter: And former campaign foreign policy advisor Carter page. First, this denial. Were you in any kind of contact last year with Russian officials in Russia, outside Russia, anywhere? I had no meetings, no meetings. Reporter: Now an admission, he met with the Russian ambassador, too, during the Republican national convention in Cleveland. Did you meet sergey in Cleveland? Did you talk to him? I'm not going to deny I talked to him. So you did talk to him. I will say I never met him, anywhere outside of Cleveland let's say that much. The only time you met him was in Cleveland? I may have met him possibly, what might have been in Cleveland. Reporter: It comes after president trump himself insisted nobody on his team met with the Russians during the campaign. Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign? Nothing at all? "Not at all," he said. There was also national security advisor Michael Flynn, fired for lying about the nature of his conversations with that same Russian ambassador. And Jared Kushner joining a meeting between Flynn and the ambassador at trump tower in December. Top Democrats calling for a full independent investigation. The administration clearly cannot be trusted to investigate itself. Reporter: Today, the president firing back. Saying, investigate them. Calling senate minority leader chuck Schumer a hypocrite. Tweeting this 2003 photo of Schumer and Vladimir Putin eating donuts together in new York. Schumer says that meeting took place in full view of the press. And this 2010 photo of house minority leader Nancy Pelosi, at a table with the Russian ambassador and others. Earlier today, she claimed she never met him. Her spokesman now says she meant she never had a private meeting. Pelosi tweeting, "Donald Trump doesn't know difference between an official meeting photographed by the press and a closed secret meeting his ag lied about under oath. And where is the travel ban executive order? Reporter: A lot of stops and starts. We're hearing it could come next week. But this report out today from the department of homeland security, pushing back, saying it may be difficult to find and vet the so-called radical islamic terrorists. But the white house is pushing back. Cecilia, thank you. And all of this comes amid

