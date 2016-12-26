Transcript for Pop Star George Michael Found Dead in His Home on Christmas Day

Next, to that Christmas night stunner. Pop superstar George Michael found dead at the age of 53. The exact cause, still under investigation. His manager saying the singer suffered heart failure. Mane time, the memorial at his home outside London growing tonight with tributes pouring in for the former wham member who rocketed to solo stardom. ABC's Terry Moran is in London tonight. ??? Baby ??? ??? I know you're asking me to stay ??? Reporter: George Michael's mega-hit "Faith" summons up a flood of emotion. A whole era. ??? Cause I got to have fifth ??? ??? I got to have faith ??? Reporter: Today, the tributes poured in around the world for the '80s pop icon lost far too soon. I knew all his hits. Yeah, it's very sad news. I really cannot believe I'm standing here and George has passed away. He was a song book to the good times, the bad times. Reporter: Outside his London home, fans gathered, lighting candles, some weeping. Michael was found dead at his country home Christmas day. Police called to the scene, calling the death "Unexplained but not suspicious." His manager telling ABC news he died of heart failure. Pictures taken just a few months ago show his physique had changed. But there are still so many questions about exactly what happened to this 53-year-old. There will be an autopsy. ??? Reporter: George Michael's music touched so many, from the bubble-gum pop he made with wham -- ??? wake me up before you go-go ??? Reporter: -- To this timely holiday ballad. ??? Last Christmas ??? ??? I gave you my heart ??? ??? but the very next day ??? ??? you gave it away ??? Reporter: He later revealed how, before he was famous, he worked as a dj and struggled with stage fright. I've no idea how I'm able or was almost immediately able to sing to thousands and thousands of people, when I literally just used to shudder at the thought of talking to these few dinner/dance people. Reporter: Wham traveled to beijing in 1985, the first western pop act to play in China, before a crowd of 15,000. All over the world, he became a teen favorite, known for his stage presence and his sex appeal. ??? I want your sex ??? Reporter: A songwriter with ten number one hits in the U.S. But George Michael also struggled with stardom, fighting depression, hiding the 235k9 that he was gay from fans until a 1998 arrest for lewd behavior outed him. The idea that he had been this tragic, old-fashioned, stair owe typical closet Joe, they just loved it. Reporter: On social media, Michael's peers remembering his tremendous talent -- bandmate Andrew ridgeley -- "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend." Elton John, on Instagram -- "I am in deep shock. The kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist." ??? I knew you were waiting for me ??? Reporter: And Aretha Franklin. Together, they won a grammy. He was on the money. He made such a tremendous contribution musically. It's a huge loss. Reporter: Friends remember a man who also loved a good laugh, like with James corden in the very first "Carpool karaoke." ??? Baby ??? ??? I'm your man ??? Reporter: And so many remember tonight those soul-stirring anthems. ??? Freedom ??? ??? oh ??? ??? freedom ??? ??? freedom ??? Reporter: Here at George Michael's London home, people have been coming all day and night to light candled, leave flowers and notes. This one says, "You had the voice of an angel. So now go sing with them forever."

