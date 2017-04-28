Pope Francis defies high-security risk in Egypt as he arrives in Cairo

More
After suicide bombings at Christian churches, the pontiff met with political leaders and leaders of the Muslim faith.
1:23 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope Francis defies high-security risk in Egypt as he arrives in Cairo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47095040,"title":"Pope Francis defies high-security risk in Egypt as he arrives in Cairo","duration":"1:23","description":"After suicide bombings at Christian churches, the pontiff met with political leaders and leaders of the Muslim faith.","url":"/WNT/video/pope-francis-defies-high-security-risk-egypt-arrives-47095040","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.