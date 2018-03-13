Transcript for Pope Francis speaks to the people in new documentary

Finally tonight, what happened five years ago today. It was five years ago today, pope Francis chosen as the next pope. We remember that night, a limo waiting, but he instead chose the van, rigid with the cardinals who had just named him pope. Returning to the hotel he'd be staying at to pay the bill himself. Tonight, in a new documentary, pope Francis addressing questions of inequality, war and peace. There are the more personal moments, visiting the sick, visiting the forgotten. Celebrating mass. And speaking directly to the camera, he urges everyone to learn to listen. The people's pope showing his humor when it comes to families, he says there are those disagreements. Reporter: Laughter when Ta talking about the in-laws. It was that humor and kindness that we remember during our trip to the Vatican. We told him we were honored and we remember asking him this before his historic trip to the U.S. Do you have a message for America before your visit, a parting message? He told me, "I'm filled with hope to meet you all. I ask you, please pray for me." And in this new documentary, turning the corner in our nation's capital. In his trademark compact car. Pope Francis, ???

