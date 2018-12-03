Transcript for Porn star offers to return $130K received from Trump lawyer to president himself

Meantime tonight, president trump is fashion an ultimatum from that adult film@ star and the deadline is noon tomorrow. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, stormy Daniels trying to cut a new deal with the president. The porn star, seen here in a photo she shared on social media, offering to return the $130,000 payment she received from the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, but with the stipulation that she would wire the money by an account designated by the president. If accepted, Daniel's attorney says it would resolve their "Pending disputes" and Daniels would free "To speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president." And to be able "To use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession." Did your client, stormy Daniels, have sex with president trump? Yes. Reporter: There's no doubt about that? No doubt in my mind. Reporter: Daniel's attorney says the president has until noon tomorrow to accept the offer. This latest move, another attempt by Daniels to prove the president, who has denied the affair, is trying to shut her up. Daniels' lawyer has already argued the agreement signed 11 days before the election is null and void, because then-candidate trump didn't sign it. Why is that so important? Is she trying to sell her story? She's not trying to sell her story. It's important to her because the amount of misinformation that has been put out in the press and the media, especially over the last six weeks. And Mr. Cohen and others associated with mrcohen are directly responsible for that misinformation. And she wants to set the record straight. This is about the truth. It's about a search for the truth. Reporter: And David, tonight, neither the white house nor the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have responded yet for comment. Again, that deadline is tomorrow at 12:01 eastern. We shall see, David. All right, Tom llamas with us again tonight. Thank you, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.