{"id":47734554,"title":"Portland stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian appears in court ","duration":"1:45","description":"Micah Fletcher, the third man to come to the aid of the two women who were terrorized on a train, appeared in court to face his alleged attacker.","url":"/WNT/video/portland-stabbing-suspect-jeremy-christian-appears-court-47734554","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}