The president and his team re-grouping after failing to replace the affordable care act as promised in his campaign. Failing to galvanize the Republican majority in the house. Mike pence spoke to business owners today in West Virginia, saying the victory of Obamacare won't last long. ABC's David Wright at the white house tonight. Reporter: With the GOP health plan in Tatters, president trump sought to reassure his supporters that all is not lost. Tweeting, Obamacare will explode, and we will all get together and piece together a great health care plan for the people. Do not worry. Vice president pence brought much the same message to coal country. We will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world class health care that they deserve. Reporter: Millions of voters who got coverage under Obamacare are worried. It's not a perfect plan, but I'm grateful to have what I do have. Reporter: A settlement shared even by trump supporters. ABC news recently met Mike Taylor, a supporter for whom keeping Obamacare was a life or death issue. What's worrying you? If they do away with this, the insurance, they need to -- I think, they need to reform it. Reporter: Today, he still supports trump, but he is thankful Obamacare survives. I'm glad they voted the way they did. Can't build a mansion overnight. Maybe they will get together and resolve it to where it still helps. Reporter: Whether or not Obamacare now explodes depends partly on trump according to Andy slavitt who helped president Obama implement the affordable care act. It's completely within the power of the administration right now to decide how successful this law is, and if it fails, it's going to fail because they decided to let it fail. Reporter: During the campaign, trump promised this would be easy. You are going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it's going to be so easy. Reporter: Only to get a serious reality check once in office. Health care is a very, very difficult subject. It's a very complex subject, and it's a subject that, you know, goes both ways. Reporter: Now the administration is cutting its losses and moving on to tax reform. Working with this congress, president trump is going to pass the largest tax cut since the days of Ronald Reagan. Promising tax reform, David joins us from the white house. The trump administration has had trouble with their travel ban, and now health care, and it looks like tax reform won't be any easier. Reporter: Not at all. Here's why. Every special interest that currently enjoys a tax loophole and every interest that wants one, they will be lobbying their members of the congress, and that's why we haven't had tax reform in more than 30 years. David, thanks so much. Much more on "This week" when George goes one-on-one with senate minority leader, chuck Schumer and freedom caucus chair, mark meadows.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.