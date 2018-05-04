Transcript for President Trump breaks his public silence about porn star Stormy Daniels

And we begin tonight with presidenttrump, speakingublic for fthe first te about the scandal involving storm Daniels. The president insisting he knew nothing about the 13 $0,000 paid to her. It's been a day of surprising comments from the president, who tossed the script, you saw it right there, during an event in West Virginia today. President trump launch into tirade a illegal immigration, Ming false claims about voter fraud and revealing he wants up to 4,00 national Guard members Al touthern border. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia vegal leading us off. Repter: President trump today breaking his silence O stormyaniels. On air force one, the president ofring a shout forceful denial about knowing anything about th $130,000 hush payment his personal attorney, Michael con, paid to torn star just ys before the 2016 election. Did you know out the $130,000 payment to stormy danie? N Why Michael coh make it if there was truth to her allegations? You have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael's my attorney. And you'll have to ask Michael. Do U know where he got the money to make that payment No, I don't kw. Reporter: The president's comments come less than two weeks after that "60 minutes" intew in which Daniels claimed she had an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006. You were 27, he was 60. Were you physically attracted to him? No. Did you want to have sex with him? No. But I didn't -- I didn't say. I'm not a victim. I'm not -- It was entirely consensual? Oh, yes, yes. Reporter: The white houas repeatedly denied the affair. The case between Daniels and the president W tied up in court. Toght, her lawyer tweeting, he strength of our case just went up nentially. Yo can't have an agreement when one party claims tonow nothing about it." E president's fir public commentsbout Daniels comin on his way H from West Virginia, wherhe went to tal about his tax plan, but literally TD out the script This was G to be my remark it would have about two minutes, but to hell with it. That would've been a little boring, a little boring. Reporter: A day after, he ordered the national guao the u.s.-mexico border, saying the situation there has reached a "Point of crisis," in front of the cameras today, he went off onegal immigration from reigniting his false claim of vot fraud -- N many places, like California, the same person Tes many times. You obably heard about that. They always like tsay, that's a conspiry theory. Not a conspiracy theory, folks. Millions and millions ople. Reporter: To revisiting one of his most controversial lines ever. The comments about Mexicans during his campaign kickoff. They are inging Dru. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I asme, are good people. Reporr: Today, he sd to suggest rampant rape among T Central American migrants tring north in aaravan through Mexico. Rememmy opening remarks at trump tower when I opened. Everybody said, "Oh, he was so tough." I used the word rape. And erday, it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen fore. Reporter: His frustration growing and on full display. This is the kind of stuff and crap that we're allowing into our country. And we can't do it. We can't do it anymore. All right, Cecil vegaoins us now from the white house. And Cecilia, on air force once, the president laid out the first details for his plans to send National Guard troops to the border? Reporter: Yeah, Tom. The president says he wants to sendetween 2,000 and 4,000 oops to the order. And that they could be stationed there until his border wall is built. Mexico's president tonight is ring back with a direct message for president trp, he says if the president is frustrated, he should take it up with congress, not take it out on Mexicans. Tom? Cecilia Vega leading U off tonight. Thank you.

