Transcript for President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau glossed over their differences on Syrian refugees

That meeting with Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau. He and president trump don't see eye to eye on the travel ban. They met today with the eyes of the world watching. ABC's Cecilia Vega was in the east room. Reporter: Their first face to face meeting, president Donald Trump and Canada's Justin Trudeau shaking hands in the oval office and taking a stroll for the cameras. Friends? Perhaps not just yet. For months, the prime minister has been a spoken critic of the plan to crack down on immigration from certain Muslim countries. I'm never going to shy away from standing up for what I believe in. Immigration is a source of strength for us, and muslim-ka N Canadians are an important part of our country today and into the future. Reporter: They have opened arms to refugees from Syria. And after president trump signed that travel ban, Trudeau tweeted, to those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you. Welcome to Canada. Today, the prime minister doing a delicate dance defending his position. We continue to pursue our policies of openness towards immigration refugees without compromising security. Reporter: While making it clear he is not on a mission to offend. The last things Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves. Reporter: The president's travel ban on hold in the courts. White house aides are drafting a new executive order that would clarify some of the pitfalls of the last one, and with Trudeau at his side, the president dialed down the rhetoric. We want to have a big, beautiful open door, and we want people to come in, and come in our country, but we cannot let the wrong people in. Reporter: The president to simply tweet the trade agreement with Canada, while vowing a much tougher take on trade with Mexico. And Cecilia Vega with us live from the white house as well tonight, and Cecilia, we know Ivanka Trump attended meetings with the president, and tweeted a photo, but no official role for her yet? Reporter: Not official, but she has a seat at the table. Look at the photo she tweeted out today. She said, a great discussion with world leaders about the importance of women seated at the table. She was next to Justin Trudeau and across from her dad. Thank you. There are new images coming

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.