Transcript for President Trump claims vindication after new indictments in Russia probe

investigation after 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies were acussed of massive information warfare. The president tweeting the indictment vindicates him. That conclusion premature now. Special counsel Robert Mueller is still hard at work. ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, the president claiming vindication in the bombshell indictment of 13 Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 election. Tweeting, Russia started their anti-u.s. Campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for president. The results of the election were not impacted. The trump campaign did nothing wrong -- no collusion! A white house spokesman going a step further. There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians, and that's the Democrats and the mainstream media. Reporter: Still, investigators are charging the Russians spread fake news on fake social media accounts, started online political groups, and allegedly lured unsuspecting Americans to campaign-style rallies like this one in Florida three months before the election. The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States. Reporter: And now, a superpower war of words. As you can see, with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now really incontrovertible. Reporter: President trump's national security adviser at a security conference in Germany, the Russians in the same room, fighting back. Their foreign minister saying, until we see the facts everything else is just blabber. While this latest indictment does not mention collusion between the Russians and the trump campaign, it's just one piece of the broader Mueller investigation. The probe is also looking into the 2016 trump tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul manafort, and a Russian lawyer, and there's a possible obstruction of justice investigation. Just because this indictment has no mention of collusion, or of knowing participation by Americans, doesn't mean it isn't going to happen in the next indictment. All right, let's get out to Kenneth Moton, joining us from west palm beach with the president tonight. Sending out more tweets pointing to how long the accusations Russia meddling go back. The president focused on when the alleged meddling started in 2014, long before he announced his candidacy. The indictment states that while they began their information warfare by 2014, by 2016 the candidates were set and the goal was to disparage Hillary Clinton and support Donald Trump. Tom. Kenneth, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.