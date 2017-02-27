Transcript for President Trump prepares to make big changes in federal spending and Obamacare

begin with the president and major news on Obamacare, saying that nobody knew health care could be so complicated. He met with executives with health insurance companies. Once saying as a candidate that replacing Obamacare will be so easy. 20 million Americans want to know what the replacement will be. Many lining up at town halls. Tonight, early hansanswers, and the president on defense spending. How will he pay for it? ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill tonight. Reporter: As 20 million Americans wait for the future of their health care, president trump promises his own health care plan is coming soon. We have a plan that I think is fantastic it'll be released very soon. But I think that it's going to be something special. Reporter: Candidate trump promised a quick fix -- You're going to have such great healthcare at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it's going to be so easy. Reporter: Today, from president trump, a reality check. It's unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated." Reporter: The president perhaps keenly aware the backlash is building. I can tell you three members of my family including me that would be dead, dead and homeless if it was not for ACA. Reporter: Anger and anxiety over the move to repeal and replace Obamacare pouring out at Republican congressional town halls across the country. What comes next? A big question as Republican leaders met behind closed doors with the president at the white house. Can you promise and assure Americans covered by Obamacare, they will not lose their coverage, and when are we going to see your plan? This is a rescue mission. We have to step in and prevent Obamacare from getting worse, collapsing, and we will replace it with a law that's better, that's more durable, that lowers costs. Reporter: Republicans Arie looking at a plan that would eliminate the mandate, and provide tax credits to help buy insurance. With health care still in flux, the administration's priorities, coming in a budget outline sent to congress today. The president proposing a 10% increase in military spending. Some $54 billion. A message to the world in these dangerous times of American strength, security and resolve. And Mary Bruce joins us live tonight from capitol hill, and we have seen those town halls. After he was elected, president trump was asked about parts of Obamacare. Coverage for Americans with preexisting conditions, and children, young adults covered on their parents' plans. Does he still support that? Reporter: That's the question being asked by so many of these town halls across the country. There is no legislation yet, but Republicans have said they plan to keep those two popular Obamacare provisions, David. More on this. In the meantime, Mary, you reported the president wants a 10% increase in defense spending. How will it be paid for? Reporter: Not on the chopping block, social security and medicare. The president is promising not to touch those programs. David. Mary Bruce. I'll see you tomorrow night in Washington, Mary.

