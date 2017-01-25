Transcript for President Trump Signs Executive Order on Wall, Toughens Immigration

It was not long though after our sitdown with the president. President trump traveled across town to the department of homeland security where he signed those orders to begin the wall and a push to remove undocumented immigrants, including those who are facing charges in this country. But on Mexico paying for the wall, tonight swift reaction from the Mexican president, and will he cancel now, a planned visit? ABC's Cecilia Vega at the white house. Reporter: President trump today at the at the department of homeland security signing those executive orders on immigration. We've been talking about this from the beginning -- Reporter: The move coming after that signature campaign promise. Build that wall! Build that wall! Reporter: In addition to building that wall, the president also vowing today to strip federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities that shield undocumented immigrants. Triple the number of ice agents. And add thousands more border patrol agents. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders. Reporter: No specifics on how to pay for that wall. But president trump putting on notice millions of undocumented people, including those who have been charged with a crime even if they have not been convicted. We're going to get the bad ones out, the criminals and the drug dealers and gangs and gang members and cartel leaders. The day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc. Reporter: Protests tonight in New York and by the white house. And sanctuary cities firing back. This city will not be bullied by this administration into abandoning our core values. And we believe we have the rule of law and the courts on our side. And Cecilia Vega live at the white house tonight. And late word tonight, Cecilia, that the Mexican president is considering kans allege trip that was planned to visit president trump? Reporter: President Nieto were slated to talk border security and trade. That is all up in the air after the news out of the white house today. Thanks for joining us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.