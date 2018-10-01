Transcript for President Trump seems to waver on possible Mueller interview

Next, we turn to the Russia investigation, and this question. Will president trump be interviewed by the special counsel? After telling our correspondent he would, quote, 100% be willing to answer questions under oath, today, when asked if he would speak with the special counsel, his answer was much different. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan coral tonight. Reporter: It's a key pledge president trump has made again and again, that he is willing to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller. But today at the white house, he seemed to backtrack. We'll see what happens. I mean, certainly, I'll see what happens. But when they have no collusion and nobody has found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview. Reporter: But ABC news has confirmed that Mueller has told the president's lawyers he is likely to request an interview with the president. And in June, the president told us he would do it. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events? 100%. Reporter: So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that -- I'd be happy glad to tell him exactly what I just told you, Jon. Reporter: Just this past weekend he was asked again -- and again said he would. If Robert Mueller asks you to come and speak with his committee personally, are you committed still to doing that? Do you believe that's appropriate? Yeah. Just so you understand -- just so you understand, there's been no collusion. It's sort of like, when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with. Reporter: But today, asked directly if he was willing to meet with Mueller, the president hedged. I'll speak to attorneys. I can only say this. There was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it. Reporter: Even as Mueller continues his investigation, several committees in congress are also looking into Russian meddling in the campaign. Today, the president dismissed it all as, quote, the single greatest witch hunt in American history, adding, "Republicans should finally take control." The Republican leading one of the senate investigations had this reaction to president calling for Republican control. I don't intend to have a discussion with the president on that point. And I hope he doesn't call me and tell me the same thing you said he said. All right, Jon Karl with us live at the white house tonight. And Jon, as we have reported here, the white house is trying to crack down on internal leaks, by banning staffers from bringing their personal cell phones into the west wing. Tonight, you're learning it's not just cell phones? Reporter: That's right. This comes from a memo from chief of staff John Kelly to all of the white house staff sent this afternoon and Kelly writes that the ban extends not just to cell phones, but also to laptops, tablets, radios, smartwatches and any other devices with wifi bluetooth radio or cellular capabilities. Officially the memo says this is about security in the west wing, but make no mistake about it, this is about cracking down on leaks. All right, nothing but pens

