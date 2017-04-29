President Trump's first 100 days met by praise and protests

More
Trump attended a rally with his supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to mark his 100th day in office.
3:32 | 04/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump's first 100 days met by praise and protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47110901,"title":"President Trump's first 100 days met by praise and protests","duration":"3:32","description":"Trump attended a rally with his supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to mark his 100th day in office.","url":"/WNT/video/president-trumps-100-days-met-praise-protests-47110901","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.