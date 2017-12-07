Transcript for President Trump's FBI director nominee under fire

Now to the fireworks on capitol hill today. President trump's pick Tory place Comey in the FBI. Asked about loyalty to the president and what the president said just today, that this is all a witch hunt. How his nominee answered. ABC's justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas in the room. Reporter: After firing previous FBI director James Comey, president trump's pick to replace him, Chris WRAY, facing intense scrutiny today. Grilled about everything from the loyalty to the president to don junior. If you get a call from somebody suggesting that the foreign government wants to help you by disparaging your opponent, tell us to call the FBI. From any nation state or any nonstate actor is the kind of thick the FBI would want to know. I'll take we should call you and that's a great answer. Reporter: After those one-on-one meetings between president trump and James Comey, the new mom knee was asked, what would he do? If the president asked you to do something unlawful or unethical, what would you say? First, I would try to talk him out of it, and if that failed, I would resign. Reporter: Just today, president trump defending his son, again saying the investigation into possible collusion with the Russians is a witch hunt. I'm asking you as the future FBI director. Do you consider this endeavor a witch hunt? I do not consider director Mueller to be on a witch hunt. Reporter: Asked whether he would pledge loyalty to the president -- My loyalty is to the preside president. Reporter: His answer seeming to sway even some Democrats. You think he will be independent enough? Yes, I do. If that changes, I'll let you know. Pierre Thomas with us. He seems to be headed to confirmation. Ra rare? Reporter: He is not afraid to challenge the president. He once threatened to resign over a tloefrl surveillance plan during the last term. We move on now tonight to newly released surveillance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.