Transcript for President Trump's military parade has been approved at a cost of $30 million

Back now with our "Index," and president trump's military parade a go for veterans day with one catch and a very hefty price tag. You won't see any tanks, the defense department saying they don't want to damage any roads. You'll see lots of jeeps and military personnel. Big aircraft flyover, all on November 11th. The house budget committee say the final cost could be as much as $30 million. To eastern Pennsylvania now, tonight the desperate search for a 16-year-old girl believed to be on the run with a married man. 45-year-old Kevin Esterly was warned to stay away from Amy Wu. She altered school records listing him as her stepfather so she could leave with him as many as ten times over the last few months. They were last seen on Monday. She took off her bus stop. His wife said he took off in his car with thousands of cash. To Fairfield, Connecticut, tonight, to the gunman caught on camera shooting up a Bridgeport shop. Outside, you see one gunman armed with ar-15 shoot his accomplice in the hand before both make off in waiting car. The injured gunman dropped off at a local hospital. He was released. The search is on for the suspects. Paraglider caught on a cliff. The daring rescue caught on camera. Watch as a paramedic and lifeguard rappel down to free him. Another rescuer lowered from the helicopter hoist him to safety, in a sling. Amazingly he only hurt his leg. He'll be okay. When we come back -- a nurse

