Transcript for Prosecutor fired in Dallas

Prudential. Bring your challenges. Next tonight here, the prosecutor fired in Dallas. Her fight with an Uber driver recorded, and then posted on Facebook, and you're about to hear why it got her into hot water. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. I'm very sorry for the language that I used. I'm not proud of it. Reporter: Tonight, Jody Warner, the now former Dallas county assistant D.A., apologizing for what she said during an Uber ride that cost her her job. I'm asking you politely to please step out of my vehicle. No, because now I'm -- Ma'am please. No! No ma'am please. Dude you're all -- everything is being report recorded. I'm an assistant district attorney. So, shut Up. Reporter: Warner's words recorded by Uber driver Shaun Platt and posted on Facebook after he called 911 when she refused to get out of his car Friday night. I want to go home so badly, but you're so stupid, I want the cops to come so that they can You up. Reporter: Platt says, at one point, Warner got physical with him, a charge she denies. I'm embarrassed my family, I embarrassed myself. Reporter: The driver in this case says an apology is enough. I'm not angry at her. I forgive her. Reporter: David, Warner admits she was drinking, and uncomfortable with the route that driver was taking to her home, but that she handled it poorly.

