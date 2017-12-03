Transcript for How to protect yourself from hackers accessing your household items

And back now with that latest wikileaks data dump showing just how easy it is to hack into everyday items in your home. Hackers often exploiting flaws in the internet-connected devices to get your personal information, and even to spy on you. The one question you need to ask to protect yourself. From this jeep stopped remotely on a freeway, to these cars broken into with a touch of a button. Even baby monitors turned into spying devices. I heard a voice. Screaming at my daughter, wake up, baby. Wake up, baby. Reporter: Everyday technology hacked. As we learned this week in the wikileaks data dump, it can happen with your phone and TV. The truth is, anything that's actually connected to the internet is potentially hackable. Darrell highland's job is to find those weaknesses so companies can fix them. This all sounds like science fiction, or a horror move. It could appear to be a nightmare. But in reality researchers are really focused on identifying these issues. Reporter: To protect yourself, the most important question to ask before you buy -- Have they ever had vulnerabilities exposed. That in itself is not an issue. The question is, how did they handle that? Reporter: He also says, be sure to change default passwords. And finally, when you aren't using a device, it should be turned off. All of the hacks you just saw have been fixed. But don't forget to turn off those devices when they're not in use.

