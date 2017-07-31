Transcript for Pulitzer-winning playwright Sam Shepard dead at 73

Next the evening, we celebrate the life of Sam shepherd, proving over and over again he had the right stuff. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Like the rugged characters he created on stage and on screen, Sam Shepard had hidden depths. As chuck jager in "The right stuff" he was the unsung hero. An aviator going his own way, and he was nominated for an Oscar. Spam in can. Reporter: He had leading man looks and the soul of a poet. He won a pull litser prize as a playwright for Barry child, and was nominated two more times for "True west" and "Fool for love." I took her out for dinner once. You're a liar. Okay. Twice. Reporter: A critic once called him the poet lawyer yet. His intimate family portraits full of pain and grace. You cause a lot of trouble, you know? I'm causing trouble? You're a pain in the butt. Reporter: His partner for 30 years was actress, Jessica laeng. He never announced hid battle with low Gehrig's disease. He died at home in Kentucky, remembered by friends and fans as a hero. Yeah, you damn right it is. Reporter: Sam Shepard was 73. David Wright, ABC news, new York.

