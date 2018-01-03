Transcript for Putin touts nuclear-powered, intercontinental cruise missile

The white house and the country learning of that new threat from Russian president Vladimir Putin. His nuclear warning to the world and to the U.S. And those images he used of missiles raining down on Florida. Putin declaring, you'll listen to us now. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Putin's annual state of the nation was provocative and threatening. Giant screens showing missiles raining down on Florida, and what was billed as an "Invincible" intercontinental cruise missile. A nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin claimed cold travel around any obstacle. And for anti-ballistic missile systems, he claimed, unstoppable. The missile shown headed toward the west coast of the united States. "No one has listened to us," Putin said, "You'll listen to us now." A U.S. Official tells ABC news the missile is not yet in production, but the former vice chairman of the joint chiefs says there are concerns. The thing that distresses me, they've obtained a high assurance that their attacks would be successful, by going to higher speeds and coming from different directions. Reporter: Of course, president trump has done little to turn down the heat. I want this, our nuclear arsenal, to be the biggest and the finest in the world. Reporter: Putin's announcement also comes just days after the head of the national security agency said the U.S. Has not done enough to punish Russia over election meddling. They haven't paid a price, at least, that's sft to get them to change their behavior. Martha, the threat of the knew nuclear weapons, some are going to say this seems reminiscent of the cold war. Are we looking at another one here? Reporter: David, if this keys going in the same direction, it could certainly turn into that, but neither country really wants that to happen again. And for Putin's part, David, this is also about appearing strong domestically. The presidential election in Russia is just weeks away. David? That's right, on the eve of that election. Martha, thank you.

