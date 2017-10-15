Transcript for Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners

And good evening. Thanks for joining us on this Sunday. I'm Tom llamas. And we begin tonight with a stunning accusation by out of work NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The former star filing a grievance late today against NFL owners, claiming he's the victim of collusion. That owners allegedly worked together against him. His protest fueling a national protest. Here's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: Colin Kaepernick accusing the owners of colluding. Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag, get that son of a Off the field right now? Out, he's fired. Reporter: While players united behind Kaepernick, he's been silent and unemployed since last season. The number of players taking a knee has declined each week. But seven 49ers players, former teammates of Kaepernick kneeled today. Now, he's demanding arbitration. Saying owners stated they wanted to sign him but went mysteriously went silent. Representing Kaepernick, mark garagos, whose client list includes Michael Jackson and Scott Peterson. And Ron joins us live. This is a huge allegation, and the legal team is going to have to find evidence that the owners colluded. They're asking them to provide documents, e-mails, text messages, hoping to find evidence that the owners got together to keep Kaepernick out of the league. What they're implying is, he's so good a quarterback that there's no other reasonable, logical explanation that he's not with the team this season, unless that they're black balling him. Thank you. And next to the desperate race to contain California's wildfire outbreak.

