Transcript for Questions Emerge Over President Trump's National Security Advisor

And as they plan their next move, the white house dealing with new questions about contact between president trump's national security advisor and the Russian bambassador. At first, general Flynn denied reports he had any discussions, but tonight, a change in the story. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Under fire tonight, the president's national security advisor Michael Flynn, now accused of misleading the public and even the vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. The story, first reported by the "Washington post" and confirmed by ABC news, on the very day in December that president Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for meddling in the election, Flynn told the Russian ambassador the incoming trump administration would review those sanctions. That directly contradicts what vice president pence said last month. What I can confirm, having spoken to him about it, is that those conversations that happened to occur around the time that the United States took action to expel diplomats had nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions. Reporter: And not just the vp. Press secretary Sean spicer portrayed Flynn's call with the ambassador as about nothing more than setting up a later call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The call centered around the logistics of setting up a call with the president of Russia and the president-elect after he was sworn in. That was it, plain and simple. Reporter: A spokesperson for Flynn, who famously dined with Vladimir Putin in Moscow two years ago and has been criticized for his close ties to the Russian government, now says the national security advisor simply cannot remember whether he discussed sanctions. A switch from his earlier denials. These developments come on a day president trump emphasized diplomacy, touting a phone call he had yesterday with the president of China. I had a very, very good conversation, as most of you know, yesterday with the president of China. It was a very, very warm conversation. I think we are on the process of getting along very well. Reporter: Throughout the campaign, trump portrayed China as one of America's biggest economic rivals. After the election, he angered China by accepting a phone call with the president of Taiwan. He even suggested doing away with the longstanding one-china policy, which considers Taiwan part of China. I fully understand the one-china policy. But I don't know why we have to be bound by a one-china policy unless we make a deal with China. Reporter: But in his phone call with the Chinese president, trump offered a big concession, saying he will honor the one-china policy. Jon, late tonight, president trump was asked about general Flynn's calls with the Russian ambassador. What did we learn? Reporter: The president told reporters that he had not seen the reports about Flynn's conversations, but that he would look into it. This is a potentially very serious matter. The FBI is investigating whether or not whether these contacts with the Russian ambassador violated the law.

