Transcript for Questions about personnel changes in the Trump administration continue to swirl

Meantime there are questions about whether there could be any changes coming inside the west wing. White house press secretary Sean spicer apologizing today after saying even hitler didn't use chemical weapons. Tonight the president's own words about his chief strategist Steve Bannon, saying, quote, I'm my own strategist. Late today, did the president flip on China? After going after China, now saying he will not label China a currency manipulator, adding the U.S. Dollar is getting too strong. ABC's Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: Today, blunt words from Sean spicer. The white house press secretary admitting quote; I screwed up. It's disappointing because I think I've let the president down. Reporter: Spicer igniting a firestorm when by implied Syria's bashar Al Assad is worse than Adolf hitler. You had a -- you know someone as despicable as hitler who didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. Reporter: Of course, more than 11 million people killed in the holocaust, many in Nazi gas chambers. I want to give you an opportunity to clarify something you just said that's gaining traction, quote, hitler didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. What did you mean by that? I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no -- he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean there clearly, I understand -- Reporter: I'm just giving you -- Thank you. I appreciate that. There was not -- in the -- he brought him into the holocaust center, I understand that. But I'm saying the way Assad used them where he went into town dropped them down onto innocent into the middle of towns it was brought -- so the use of it -- I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent. Reporter: The backlash, immediate. Today president trump told the Wall Street journal that his press secretary made a mistake. But the president, now firing warning shots at another top aide: His controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon -- the nationalist firebrand driving force behind the conservative trump agenda. If you think they're going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken. Reporter: "Time" magazine once dubbed Bannon the great manipulator, but today president trump called him a guy who works for me. Trump telling the New York post, I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies. It comes amid west wing clashes. Bannon warring with the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Yeah, you know, I can run a little hot on occasions. Reporter: The president ordering them to work it out. But today he made it clear his patience is wearing thin, says, Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will. Cecilia Vega live at the white house. In his interview the president hinted at something else that's getting a lot of attention. During the campaign he promised to label China a currency manipulator. But now he says the dollars is getting strong. The dollar plunging late today as soon as that Wall Street journal went up online. Cecilia, you covered this online. This would seem to be a reversal. This comes after that meeting with XI last week. They seemed to have good chemistry. You'll remember the campaign trail, China was a repeated punching bag for Donald Trump. An extraordinary flip in both policy and tone. All right, Cecilia, live at the white house. Thank you. Next tonight here, we turn to a new report that the FBI got

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.