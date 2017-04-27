Many questions surround Trump's promise of the biggest tax cut in history

More
Can the administration guarantee that middle-class families will receive a tax break?
3:30 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Many questions surround Trump's promise of the biggest tax cut in history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47070834,"title":"Many questions surround Trump's promise of the biggest tax cut in history","duration":"3:30","description":"Can the administration guarantee that middle-class families will receive a tax break?","url":"/WNT/video/questions-surround-trumps-promise-biggest-tax-cut-history-47070834","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.