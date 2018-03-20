Transcript for Race to catch a serial bomber after explosion at FedEx center

We turn next to breaking developments in the case of the serial bomber. A fifth bomb detonating at a FedEx. And tonight, we have just learned now of a sixth device. ABC's Marcus Moore from Austin tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the race to catch a serial bomber after a fifth explosion in Texas at this FedEx center near San Antonio. There were nails and metal in the bomb. The package was going to Austin. Reporter: A female worker treated for minor injuries. Get me an engine out there, as well, just in case there's any subsequent bombs. Reporter: That detonated device shipped from this Austin FedEx facility. Police shutting it down today, and tonight, a new clue. FedEx saying they have recovered a second device sent by the same person, and turned it over to investigators. It's extremely important to have an unexploded package or bomb, because it then gives you the intricacies of how he built the bomb, which will tell you about expertise, it may give you a greater likelihood of tracking down the materials he used. It's in your workplace and we deliver packages on a daily basis. You never know what might happen. Reporter: The chief today briefing the city council of Austin. We've now brought in the new element that that device was actually going through one of the carrier services instead of being hand-delivered, as was the case in the first three. Reporter: Tonight, investigators hunting a suspect who appears to be changing tactics by the day. Two victims killed by packages simply left at doorsteps that exploded. And then Sunday, a seemingly more random attack with a sophisticated device outfitted with a tripwire. Two men out for a bike ride were badly hurt after crossing that wire. And Austin residents like Jeff Biggs say they're questioning every step. When we took a walk yesterday, instead of me pushing her forward, I kind of pulled her behind me, because if I'm going to set it off, I'd rather it hit me than hit my baby. Reporter: The city on edge for weeks, but until today, no package hate ever been mailed. If you see something that's abnormal, a package you don't think should be where it is, call 911, come have an officer check it out. And Marcus with us tonight from outside the FedEx store where that bomb was shipped from, and police have been there all day and word tonight, Marcus, of now a sixth device? Reporter: Yeah, a sixth device, David, a busy day here. The investigators, we saw them going in and out and at one point, they even appeared to be swabbing the door handles, perhaps for DNA evidence. And they were also, David, collecting surveillance video from nearby businesses. We've seen cameras all over the place here and cameras inside the store.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.