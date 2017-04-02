A Race Against Time to Get Into the U.S.

More
Most airlines return to business as usual, allowing anyone with a valid green card from the seven countries on the ban list to fly again to the U.S.
1:36 | 02/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Race Against Time to Get Into the U.S.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45275276,"title":"A Race Against Time to Get Into the U.S.","duration":"1:36","description":"Most airlines return to business as usual, allowing anyone with a valid green card from the seven countries on the ban list to fly again to the U.S.","url":"/WNT/video/race-time-us-45275276","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.