Transcript for Republicans battle over Obamacare replacement

major developments on several fronts tonight. First, the showdown already under way at this hour. The plan to replace Obamacare is now revealed. President trump firmly standing behind it. But tonight, some high profile Republicans are rejecting it, saying it doesn't go far enough, and much of it looks like Obamacare. On the other side, Democrats furious, too. There have been the town halls. Will millions lose coverage? One estimate saying, millions will be affected. Those same critics say Republicans have had years to come up with a plan to replace Obamacare, and the fight now brewing within their own party. ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill. Reporter: Now the Republicans have released their relacement for Obamacare, and the president making a sell. The president tweeting, there's wiggle room, saying our health care bill is now out for review and negotiation. The president has his work cut out for him. It's Obamacare light. It's Obamacare in a different form. A step in the wrong direction, and a missed opportunity. Reporter: Republicans are blasting the plan's push to replace Obamacare subsidies with tax credits to help buy insurance. Is this bill in its current form a complete non-starter for you? I think it's dead on arrival. Reporter: On the flip side, more moderate Republicans worry the plan would take a serious toll on lower income Americans. Those covered by Obamacare's expansion of medicaid. The problem is Obamacare has just collapsed. No, it hasn't! Reporter: Voters have already put congress on notice at town halls around the country. I can tell you three members of my family, including me, that would be dead, dead, and homeless if it was not for ACA. Reporter: Shortly before taking office, president trump vowed his plan would provide insurance for everybody. You told "The Washington post" your plan to replace oba Obamacare will include insurance for everybody. That sounds a lot like universal coverage. It's going to be -- what my plan is is that I want to take care of everybody. I'm not going to leave the lower 20% that can't afford insurance. Reporter: But by one estimate out today, up to 10 million Americans could lose their coverage under the new plan. 10 million people could lose their coverage. Is that acceptable to you? What matters is we're lowering the cost of health care and dpifing people access to affordable health care plans. Reporter: But with some Republicans suggested some Americans may have to pay more. Americans have choices and they have to make a choice, and rather than getting that new iPhone they just love and they want to spend hundreds of dollars, they should invest this their own health care. Mary Bruce with us live on capitol hill tonight, and Mary, some conservatives angry about the cost of this replacement, and at the same time, you have millions of to Americans waiting for concrete answers about what will happen to their coverage, and when can we expect concrete numbers from them? Reporter: Republicans are moving forward considering this bill before the numbers have been crunched. The budget office and not expected to release their findings until later this week, but Republican leaders will vote on a new health care bill before the end of next month, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.