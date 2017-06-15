Republicans and Democrats come together for one of America's favorite pastimes

More
Lawmakers participate in the annual Congressional baseball game for charity.
1:10 | 06/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republicans and Democrats come together for one of America's favorite pastimes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48073503,"title":"Republicans and Democrats come together for one of America's favorite pastimes","duration":"1:10","description":"Lawmakers participate in the annual Congressional baseball game for charity.","url":"/WNT/video/republicans-democrats-americas-favorite-pastimes-48073503","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.