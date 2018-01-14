Transcript for Republicans present during immigration reform meeting insist Trump did not use racist language

trump's oval office slur. The president's allies saying he didn't use the fro -- profanity in that controversy. A top Democrat in congress went on the record calling president trump a racist. Now the president in a new fight about his relationship with Kim Jong-un. David Wright traveling with the president west palm beach, Florida. Reporter: Tonight, a war of words over the presidents words. Several Republicans who were there in the room for that oval office meeting on immigration reform now dispute that trump ever uttered the vulgar epithet attributed to him. I'm telling you, he did not use that word, George. I didn't hear it. I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than senator Durbin was. Reporter: Senator dick Durbin was the only Democrat present. He tells a different story. He said these hateful things and he said them repeatedly. It makes me sad. It make me cry. Reporter: Today, congressman John Lewis made it clear who he believes. Do you think president trump is a racist? I think he is a racist. Reporter: The Georgia Democrat, a hero in the civil rights movement, has clashed with trump repeatedly. Lewis sees immigration as a civil rights issue. If Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Were still alive, he would be speaking the idea that we're one people. We're one family. Reporter: President trump obviously sees it differently. Today on Twitter he explained, "I, as president, want people coming into our country who are going to help us become strong and great again #americafirst." The vulgar language attributed to him in the oval office isn't the only thing trump takes issue with. There's also this quote, from an interview with the "Wall Street journal." I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un. I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised. Reporter: The white house now accuses the journal of misquoting the president as saying he has a good relationship with Kim Jong-un insisting he was speaking hypothetically. Today trump called it fake news. Listen again. I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un. I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised. I or I've. That's the debate. David Wright joins us live from Florida. The president returns to Washington tomorrow where first up that possible government shut down and of course the fight over immigration reform. Democrats are digging in their heels. Reporter: That's right. They 'sperply interested in protecting those 800,000 or so young people brought here as children, the so-called d.r.e.a.m.ers. The Democrats are likely to insist a continuation of that program be the price that buy their votes to keep the government from shutting down. A big deadline looming Friday. David, thank you. Next tonight the artic blast gripping so much of the country.

