Transcript for Restaurant staff chips in to give the gift of color to colorblind co-worker

Finally, an Arkansas teenager and the gift allowing him to see the world's true colors for the first time. At a sonic restaurant in Sheridan, Arkansas, we found the true meaning of the holidays. I asked one of my other managers. I was like, who's my secret Santa? And she was like, well, the whole store was your secret Santa, basically. Reporter: That's waiter Cole Williams. He's color blind. He loves his job and his co-workers, so even before he opened his secret Santa present, he was emotional. The restaurant rigging the tradition so this year all of the staff could chip in for Cole's gift -- special glasses that will let him see color for the first time. Seeing a whole new world would make anyone cry. Oh, baby. That's awesome. All these stalls. The menu boards. This is my favorite Christmas present ever. And I got a car last year. I was very shocked and I was very overwhelmed by all the joy and love I had from all my co-workers. Reporter: Cole, simply grateful. I don't think I have a favorite color anymore because I finally realized how pretty they all were. Reporter: A simple holiday gesture changing a life in so many ways. Thanks so much for watching. "Gma" first thing in the morning. I'll be right back here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Happy new year's to you and yours. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.