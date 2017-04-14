Transcript for Retired Air Force mechanic fixes cars for the less fortunate for free

??? Share the spice of life. ??? Finally tonight, "America strong." The retired air force mechanic fixing anyone's car for free. Helping to repair more than just what's under the hood. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: For 15 years now, David Mccoy has been doing brake jobs, transmission repairs, replacing radiators and fan belts, for free. I get hugs and kisses. And it's just -- I get the best part of the deal, I think. Reporter: It's his ministry, helping people who can't, with a lug wrench in one hand and an oil pan full of compassion in the other. People that oftentimes can't afford to put food on the table, but they need transportation to get to doctor's appointments, to work. But they can't afford the repairs on their cars. Reporter: With the help of two methodist churches in powder springs, Georgia, this retired air force mechanic who now works for delta airlines has turned this old barn into an auto repair shop. Lady came in, was having trouble getting back and forth to the doctor, and she was undergoing chemotherapy. Reporter: Last year, they fixed up 180 cars, and gave away 24 free vehicles. To be able to see somebody go out here with their life in better shape than it was when they came in, and it is part of the blessing I have received. Thank you for watching on a Friday night. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Have a great Easter weekend. For David and all of us here, good night.

