Transcript for Retired firefighter shoots at utility trucks parked by his Florida home

The retired firefighter targeting utility trucks in Florida. He was arrested opening fire on two AT&T trucks, shooting out the tires and headlights. He was upset they parked in front of his home and he snapped. No one was hurt in the neighborhood. Chipotle facing a new food scare tonight. The chain remp E temporarily close a store in Virginia. At least 16 customers getting sick. The stores are hit with a seerds of illnesses. Hundreds were sickened in 2015. Tragedy tonight for a popular band. Chester Bennington, the singer of linkin park took his own life. A husband and father of six had been with the grammy-winning band for almost two decades. He was just 41. And the global outrage tonight after the lion was killed in Simm baub way two years ago, and his son, has also been killed by a hunter. He was wearing a tracking collar, but authorities say he wandered outside the protected national park.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.