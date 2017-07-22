Retired police officer rescues man for a second time More After years of searching, John Govia Jr. met the brave trooper who saved his life when he was only 19-months-old. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Retired police officer rescues man for a second time This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: DC police rescue driver trapped in burning car

Now Playing: Retired police officer rescues man for a second time

Now Playing: Dozens of concert goers hospitalized in Connecticut

Now Playing: Tips on saving money during the heat wave

Now Playing: Cause of death announced in mysterious Louisiana house fire

Now Playing: Protesters demand the Minneapolis mayor be the next to go

Now Playing: New surveillance video released of teens watching and laughing as a man drowns

Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief resigns in fallout from bride-to-be's death at the hands of police

Now Playing: Mother of four facing deportation seeks sanctuary in a church

Now Playing: New ways to preserve summer memories

Now Playing: US Navy's new aircraft carrier is 'quantum leap into the 21st century'

Now Playing: Protest breaks out at Minneapolis mayor's news conference

Now Playing: Person of the week: Keenan Briggs

Now Playing: Woman caught on camera hiring a hit man to kill her husband

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's next moves

Now Playing: Video shows 5 teens doing nothing as disabled man drowns

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: OJ Simpson supporter and the Goldman family react to parole

Now Playing: Police pursue charges against teens who they say recorded man's drowning

Now Playing: Bride's dad makes cardboard cutout of her dog so he can attend wedding

Now Playing: Ice cream frozen with liquid nitrogen cools off National Ice Cream Month Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48796366,"title":"Retired police officer rescues man for a second time","duration":"2:09","description":"After years of searching, John Govia Jr. met the brave trooper who saved his life when he was only 19-months-old.","url":"/WNT/video/retired-police-officer-rescues-man-time-48796366","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}