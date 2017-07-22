Retired police officer rescues man for a second time

After years of searching, John Govia Jr. met the brave trooper who saved his life when he was only 19-months-old.
2:09 | 07/22/17

Transcript for Retired police officer rescues man for a second time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

After years of searching, John Govia Jr. met the brave trooper who saved his life when he was only 19-months-old.
